UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Urges Int'l Community To Pressurize India To End IIOJK's Military Siege

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Shibli urges int'l community to pressurize India to end IIOJK's military siege

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday urged the international community to pressurize the fascist Modi government to end the military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and release the Kashmiris languishing in various Indian prisons.

Addressing a 3D projection campaign of Indian atrocities in the IIOJK here at the Parliament House, he said the world community should force New Delhi to take steps for the release and recovery of thousands of Kashmiris, who were missing after their arrest by the Indian army and other law enforcement agencies.

The oppression being faced by the Kashmiris at the hands of Indian occupation forces had no parallel in the world history, he said, adding a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute was imperative for easing tensions in the region.

The Kashmiris' struggle would get further momentum in future and they would get rid of the Indian illegal occupation, he added.

Shibli Faraz said the Kashmiris were not alone in their struggle against the tyrant and colonial India, which had been occupying the state in total disregard to the international laws and the United Nations conventions.

Pakistan, he said, would continue its support for the Kashmiris' just cause till realization of their goal of freedom from the Indian yoke. Pakistan would raise the Kashmir issue at all the international forums, including the United Nations. \932

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army United Nations Parliament Jammu New Delhi All From Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

31 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

3 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.