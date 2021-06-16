UrduPoint.com
Shibli Urges Opposition To Avoid Derogatory Remarks Against Ruling Party

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Tuesday urged the opposition parties to avoid using derogatory remarks against the ruling party.

The opposition leaders had always created hindrance for Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to speak at the forum of Parliament, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party had been ruling the country for many years but they worked for personal interests by using Parliament, he said.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government has tried its best to convince Opposition forlegislation and reforms. He said the Opposition leaders were reluctant to support the government for legislation and reforms.

Replying to a question about pandemonium in the assembly session held today, he said, "It is an unfortunate incident." He said it is the responsibility of every person to uphold the Parliament. He urged the opposition to avoid attacking on the members of ruling party through derogatory language.

