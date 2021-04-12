UrduPoint.com
Shibli Urges Opposition To Focus On Resolving Common Man Issues, Avoid Playing Gimmicks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

Shibli urges Opposition to focus on resolving common man issues, avoid playing gimmicks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday urged the leaders of Opposition to focus on resolving the common man issues and avoid playing political gimmicks to gain personal interest.

Talking to a private television channel, he said people living in Sindh were facing hunger and basic necessities of life.

The people were confronted with multiple issues like dog bits in rural Sindh but the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party were wasting time on non-issues, he added. Commenting on Deska by election results, he said there was need to improve mechanism adopted by Election Commission of Pakistan for voting. He, however said that candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had captured the seat of NA-75. Replying to a question over the weak performance of PPP Sindh, he said the PPP leaders should immediately start work for addressing genuine problems of people living in the provincial areas.

