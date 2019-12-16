UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Urges Opposition To Play Constructive Role For Resolving National Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Shibli urges opposition to play constructive role for resolving national issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Shibli Fraz on Monday urged the opposition benches to play constructive role for resolving issues of national importance.

The matter of legislation regarding extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) should be settled with consensus of opposition parties, he expressed these views while speaking in a private news channel program.

The senator said the opposition parties should brush aside the personal interest and work for better working of the system.

In reply to a question about extension to COAS, he said the matter would be addressed through act of Parliament.

Related Topics

Senate Army Parliament Opposition

Recent Stories

About 400 Evacuated From Polish Court Over Suspici ..

36 minutes ago

Ecclestone heiress robbed of precious gems in Lond ..

36 minutes ago

APS tragedy unites nation against terrorism: Natio ..

38 minutes ago

Tribunal for ex-British Cycling doctor adjourned o ..

38 minutes ago

Zimbabwean Vice President's Wife Charged With Tryi ..

38 minutes ago

50 % Americans say Trump should be impeached and r ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.