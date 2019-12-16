Shibli urges opposition to play constructive role for resolving national issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Shibli Fraz on Monday urged the opposition benches to play constructive role for resolving issues of national importance.

The matter of legislation regarding extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) should be settled with consensus of opposition parties, he expressed these views while speaking in a private news channel program.

The senator said the opposition parties should brush aside the personal interest and work for better working of the system.

In reply to a question about extension to COAS, he said the matter would be addressed through act of Parliament.