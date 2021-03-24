UrduPoint.com
Shibli Urges Opposition To Sit With Govt For Public Welfare Reforms

Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Shibli urges opposition to sit with govt for public welfare reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday urged the opposition parties to sit with government for reforms relating to public welfare.

The opposition parties were not playing their due role in the Parliament for public welfare reforms, rather they were using the forum for protecting the corruption of their leaders, he said talking to a private television channel.

Referring to the remarks of Islamabad High Court chief justice remarks regarding the Senate Chairman elections, Shibli Faraz said the opposition should accept the election results and and move forward for electoral reforms, so that transparency could be ensured future elections, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

