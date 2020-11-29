UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Urges PDM's President To Avoid Instigating Public For Violence

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:50 PM

Shibli urges PDM's president to avoid instigating public for violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday urged the President of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, to avoid instigating public for spreading violence in the country.

The direction given by Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to workers and students of seminary, for creating trouble was regrettable, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The government, he said could use all options against such elements challenging 'writ of the state' . About talks with Opposition to settle issues, he said the ruling party wanted to have discussion with representatives of PDM, but they are pressurizing the government for halting accountability process.

"It is impossible to stop accountability against the corruption, " he stated. The PM wanted to hold talks on COVID-19, related issues but discussion on national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), would not be possible, he added.

He admitted that leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Shahbaz Sharif was interested in talks with government, but the President of PDM was inviting the workers for promoting violence. Commenting on the outcome of public meetings being organized by PDM, the information minister said that masses had rejected the ideology of Opposition parties in Peshawar, and they will not come out for attending gatherings of PDM at Multan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Peshawar President Of Pakistan Information Minister Sunday Muslim TV All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

No tremors felt in UAE after earthquake rocks sout ..

50 minutes ago

UAE Food and Water Security Office renews collabor ..

1 hour ago

Dubai SME accredits the first free zone business i ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE Environment Polic ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways to commence flights from Beijing to ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reduces fuel surch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.