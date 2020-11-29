ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday urged the President of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, to avoid instigating public for spreading violence in the country.

The direction given by Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to workers and students of seminary, for creating trouble was regrettable, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The government, he said could use all options against such elements challenging 'writ of the state' . About talks with Opposition to settle issues, he said the ruling party wanted to have discussion with representatives of PDM, but they are pressurizing the government for halting accountability process.

"It is impossible to stop accountability against the corruption, " he stated. The PM wanted to hold talks on COVID-19, related issues but discussion on national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), would not be possible, he added.

He admitted that leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Shahbaz Sharif was interested in talks with government, but the President of PDM was inviting the workers for promoting violence. Commenting on the outcome of public meetings being organized by PDM, the information minister said that masses had rejected the ideology of Opposition parties in Peshawar, and they will not come out for attending gatherings of PDM at Multan.