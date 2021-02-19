(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Frdiay visited the residence of Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai in recognition of the meritorious services rendered by him for the country and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He was accompanied by Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, senators Sajjad Hussain and Mirza Afridi, and Naseebullah Barzai.

Lauding the decision of Senator Aurangzeb to withdraw from the race for Senate ticket, Shibli acknowledged that Orakzai had forcefully presented the party's point of view on national issues in the Upper House of Parliament.

The minister said the senator, who had accepted the decision of Prime Minister Imran of not awarding Senate ticket to him, was an asset for the party and his services would be utilized in future.

Azam Khan Swati on the occasion thanked Senator Aurangzeb for accepting the decision of party leadership, saying they had come to his house in recognition of his services.

The PTI would win the upcoming Senate elections with heavy margin, he added.

Senator Aurangzeb said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was praiseworthy. Becoming a senator was not imperative for him as he would continue strengthening the prime minister's hands to fulfill his agenda of the country's development. He would support the incumbent government in thick and thin, he vowed.