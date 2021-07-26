UrduPoint.com
Shibli Voices Concern Over Nawaz's Meeting With Dubious Personalities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:40 PM

Shibli voices concern over Nawaz's meeting with dubious personalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed serious concern over Nawaz's meeting in London with dubious personalities.

Nawaz Sharif was holding meeting with Afghan's advisor who used derogatory remarks for Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Maryam Nawaz had been using unparliamentary language against the ruling leader of Pakistan, he added. The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said had rejectedthe leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, for not speaking about the genuine issues of Kashmiri people.

The people of AJK have given heavy mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the recent elections and the party leadership would continue efforts for their uplift, he added.

