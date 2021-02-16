Shibli voices concerns over dubious role of PPP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday voiced serious concerns over dubious role of Pakistan Peoples Party leaders who were trying to win seats in Senate elections through horse trading. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was working for open balloting to halt all routes of horse trading, and blackmailing, he stated while talking to a private television channel. The PPP, he said, had used political leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, for personal gains.

Expressing dismay over weak policies of PPP ruled in Sindh for thirty years, he said the people were depriving of basic necessities of life due to ill-planning of PPP leaders. The people of Karachi were also facing trouble in every sector because of PPP leaders, he added. To a question about awarding Senate ticket to Yusuf Raza Gilani, the minister said it was a political blunder of former Prime Minister.

He said that Yusuf Raza Gilani would repent of this wrong decision.

Commenting on open balloting for Senate elections, he said Benazir Bhutto had been working against secret balloting. He added that political parties had to bring charter of democracy (CoD), for introducing transparent system in elections. Senator Shibli Faraz said it was strange that PPP leaders following the politics of Ex President Asif Ali Zardari, were hesitating from open balloting. In reply to a question regarding Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) flop shows, he said Maryam Nawaz had destroyed the PDM due to immature politics. He said Maryam Nawaz was playing game with ruling party to reach London. He further said that daughter of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was also trying to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), from incumbent government. The PTI government, he said, would continue struggle for halting horse trading and blackmailing of Opposition parties.