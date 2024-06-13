Shibli welcomes increase in minimum wage in budget, stresses more steps for down-trodden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz on Thursday welcomed the increase in minimum wage and hoped that the government would take more steps for the well-being of down-trodden.

Opening the debate on Federal budget for year 2024-25, he called upon the government to reduce taxes on salaried class and people.

The country’s exports would suffer with increase in taxes, he added.

Shibli mentioned that the country’s debt had been continuously increasing and no concrete strategy was in place to overpower the debt.

He pointed out that recently, the properties worth $11 billion of the country’s elite surfaced in Dubai and stressed that the debt could end if their wealth was brought back.

