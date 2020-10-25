UrduPoint.com
Shibli Welcomes Statement Of Amir Jamaat E Islami

Sun 25th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Shibli welcomes statement of Amir Jamaat e Islami

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday welcomed the statement of Amir Jamaat e Islami that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League(N) were struggling to come into power one after the other.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the Amir Jamaat e Islami agreed with the viewpoint of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf about the two parties.

He said the drama of Pakistan Democratic Alliance was staged to continue with the family rule of Maryam Nawaz.

After the jailing of the President of Pakistan Muslim League (N), the vice president had become queen of the party, he added.

