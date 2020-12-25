UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Wishes Happy Christmas To Christian Community

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Shibli wishes happy Christmas to Christian community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz felicitated Christian community across Pakistan on the happy occasion of Christmas being celebrated on Friday.

He tweeted that Pakistani nation acknowledges the contributions of Christian community in all walks of life.

The rights of minorities were enshrined in the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

PTI government was working hard to maintain inter religious harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Christmas Christian All Government

Recent Stories

Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

1 second ago

Al Maktoum Cup Traditional Rowing Race rescheduled ..

45 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Expects Ukraine to Receive Up to 200,000 ..

40 minutes ago

Russian Lawmakers Delay Visit to South Korea Amid ..

52 minutes ago

CM Balochistan inaugurates machinery to remove sno ..

54 minutes ago

Accused of minor girl's assault arrested: DPO

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.