Shibli wishes happy Christmas to Christian community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz felicitated Christian community across Pakistan on the happy occasion of Christmas being celebrated on Friday.

He tweeted that Pakistani nation acknowledges the contributions of Christian community in all walks of life.

The rights of minorities were enshrined in the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

PTI government was working hard to maintain inter religious harmony and peaceful coexistence.