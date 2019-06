Shiekh Rashid calls on PM, discusses matters of Pakistan Railways

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters relating to Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters relating to Pakistan Railways.

In a meeting held here at Prime Minister's Chamber at the Parliament House, Sheikh Rashid apprised the prime minister about the upcoming launch of train service between Rawalpindi and Karachi.

The minister invited the prime minister for inauguration of Sir Syed Express on June 30.

The Sir Syed Express will originate from Rawalpindi station and will reach Karachi via Faisalabad.