Shields distributed for exceptional service during Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 08:04 PM

A grand ceremony was held in Kohat on Wednesday to honor the outstanding efforts of officers and representatives from various institutions who contributed to the successful organization of the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) Conference

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A grand ceremony was held in Kohat on Wednesday to honor the outstanding efforts of officers and representatives from various institutions who contributed to the successful organization of the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) Conference.

According to the details, the event, held on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, saw the distribution of shields to those who demonstrated exceptional performance and arrangements during the conference.

Key participants included the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, District Khatib Kohat, police officers, TMA officials, members of the Press Club Kohat, and social media representatives.

Speakers at the ceremony praised the collaborative efforts of all institutions involved, attributing the peaceful and successful conduct of the conference to their hard work and meticulous planning.

They also expressed gratitude to the officers and officials for their dedication and public service, hoping that this spirit of cooperation would continue in future endeavors for the welfare of the public.

