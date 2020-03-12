UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shifa Arranges Free Health Camp

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

Shifa arranges free health camp

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Shifa International Hospital on Thursday arranged a free health camp to create awareness among general public for maintaining kidney health and well-being.

The participants received free of cost pathology tests, blood sugar, Serum Creatinine, Urine R/E, BMI and BP monitoring, etc. They also had an opportunity to talk with consultant nephrologists and nutritionists who helped them identify risks of chronic kidney disease and recommended guidelines for prevention and reducing the risk levels.

The panel of doctors, including nephrologists Dr Danyal Hassan, Dr Syed Nayer Mahmud, Dr Syed Farhat Abbass, Dr Momena Manzoor, Dr Kiran Khurshid, and dietitian Dr Rezzan Khan, offered free consultation and answered common questions of the audience related to kidney health.

The experts mentioned that diabetes and high blood pressure were among leading causes of kidney disease. The kidney diseases could often be managed through lifestyle changes and education that included using kidney friendly diet, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising, etc.

They emphasized that kidneys were vital organs essential to life and played an important role in maintaining healthy body function, they mentioned.

