Shifa International Hospital Celebrates International Nurses Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Shifa International Hospital celebrates International Nurses Day

Shifa International Hospital (SIH) on Thursday celebrated International Nurses Day with a theme of voice to lead invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Shifa International Hospital (SIH) on Thursday celebrated International Nurses Day with a theme of voice to lead invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health.

International Nurses Day is celebrated every year on May 12 to recognize the incredible work nurses do as nurses work tirelessly to save lives and look after and care for people with complex health conditions often with little recognition.

On the occasion, many speakers addressed the ceremony and paid tribute to the services of nurses for human beings across the globe.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shifa International Hospital, Dr. Manzoor H. Qazi said that the role of nurses in serving humanity can never be neglected. He said that nursing department across the globe is the backbone of the medical world.

Chief Operating Officer of Shifa International Hospital, Taimoor Shah said that investment in nurses is crucial as the nursing department and its services play the role of a lifeline for humanity. He said that there was no other noble profession than nursing.

Chief Nursing Officer SIH, Dr. Monette Barrento said that the global pandemic of Covid 19 made it very clear that despite so much uncertainty and increasing risk of infection nurses didn't allow the fear to take over but they remained on the front lines to save humanity.

She said that International Nurses Day is a perfect opportunity to say a huge thank you to all the nurses across the world for your dedication and passion with which you serve humanity.

