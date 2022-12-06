Shifa International Hospital (SIH) has successfully completed the first-ever SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Trial (Phase III), commonly known as the Casino-Bio Trial in Pakistan to defeat Covid-19

Professor Dr. Ejaz Khan, who is the Principal Investigator of this trial at Shifa International Hospital briefed the audience at the closing ceremony about the journey, benefits, and outcomes of the trial.

He termed the trial one of its kind with a single-dose vaccine against COVID-19 and a success as only after five months the vaccine was approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and made available for the public in Pakistan which helped in saving thousands of lives.

He added that Pakistan soon started its production at the National Institute of Health (NIH) by name of PakVAc and was available for distribution as well.

Dr. Ejaz Khan acknowledged all the stakeholders, including brave volunteers of the trial, the NIH, research staff, the Cansino sponsor, other institutions, and Shifa International Hospital's administration, which always encouraged and supported the research team during the trial in every possible way.

Dr. Manzoor Hul Haq Qazi, Chief Executive Officer, SIH lauded the effort of the research team who had successfully conducted the vaccine trials in the Shifa trial center. Dr. Qazi and VC STMU Professor Muhammad Iqbal Khan were one of the first few individuals had volunteered for the trial at Shifa International Hospital in the beginning.