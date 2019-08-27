Shifa introduces TLA system

Shifa International Hospital (SIH) on Tuesday introduced Total Lab Automation (TLA) system, a first of its kind in the region to automate Hematology, Chemistry and Molecular Biology on one belt to provide unparalleled quality with secure and swift results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Shifa International Hospital (SIH) on Tuesday introduced Total Lab Automation (TLA) system, a first of its kind in the region to automate Hematology, Chemistry and Molecular Biology on one belt to provide unparalleled quality with secure and swift results.

Speaking at the ceremony at SIH, Federal Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr Nausheen Hamid said that Hospital laboratories now-a-days are challenged with greater testing demands, improved efficiency, reliable and high-quality results to play an important part in public health and healthcare delivery systems.

She said that the latest TLA lab at Shifa will further improve quality of laboratory diagnostics for a large array of patient and physician populations.

CEO Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Dr M.

H. Qazi and Chairman board of Directors SIH Dr Habib ur Rahman said that the advent of Shifa Pathology and Laboratory Medicine services 25 years back had the objective of investing into human and technology resources to provide authentic and reliable diagnostic testing to physicians and patients of the region.

"We also take pride in providing significantly subsidized rates to underprivileged patients." Speaking on the occasion, Chief Pathologist, SIH, Dr Imran Nazir said that the automation and artificial intelligence technologies will further expand the scope of laboratory medicine by increasing efficiency and quality.

The Asia Pacific leadership of Roche Diagnostics and Sysmex was present on the occasion which supplied the TLA system. A large number of physicians and healthcare professionals attended the event.