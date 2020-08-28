Shifa performs first ever unique TAVR procedure

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The cardiology team at Shifa International Hospital has performed first-ever Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure in the region to replace degenerated surgical aortic valve of an elderly patient.

The procedure was performed by Dr Asaad A.

Khan, consultant Interventional Cardiologist, who has experience of performing 500 TAVI procedures in the United States.

Earlier, the same team also performed first-ever Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation procedure in the region in January 2020 on a patient suffering from a critical heart condition.

The procedure has emerged as a breakthrough in the field of interventional cardiology and is now recognized as an alternative for selected high-risk patients for a valve replacement without open-heart surgery.