UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shifa Performs First Ever Unique TAVR Procedure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:42 PM

Shifa performs first ever unique TAVR procedure

The cardiology team at Shifa International Hospital has performed first-ever Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure in the region to replace degenerated surgical aortic valve of an elderly patient

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The cardiology team at Shifa International Hospital has performed first-ever Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure in the region to replace degenerated surgical aortic valve of an elderly patient.

The procedure was performed by Dr Asaad A.

Khan, consultant Interventional Cardiologist, who has experience of performing 500 TAVI procedures in the United States.

Earlier, the same team also performed first-ever Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation procedure in the region in January 2020 on a patient suffering from a critical heart condition.

The procedure has emerged as a breakthrough in the field of interventional cardiology and is now recognized as an alternative for selected high-risk patients for a valve replacement without open-heart surgery.

Related Topics

Same United States January 2020 From

Recent Stories

US Pounds Somali Terrorists With 46 Airstrikes Thu ..

3 minutes ago

Residential buildings over nullah main cause of se ..

3 minutes ago

Osaka defeats Mertens to reach WTA final in US Ope ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Putin Holds Trust of 58% of Country's Cit ..

18 minutes ago

UN Has No Mandate to Say Whether US or Russia Viol ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan bowl in 1st England T20

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.