ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 859 graduates of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) on Saturday received degrees, gold and silver medals, and other awards on the 8th convocation.

The STMU conferred degrees in two sessions (morning and afternoon) to 27 Master of Health Professional Education (MHPE) and 30 Master of Science in Nursing (MSN). The event was attended by the Deans, Heads of the Departments, faculty members, and parents.

The graduates included 20 Master of Science in Clinical Psychology, 11 Master of business Administration, 227 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), 93 Bachelors of Science in Nursing (BSN), 69 Bachelors of Science in Nursing (Post RN), 125 Doctor of Physical Therapy, 105 Doctor of Pharmacy, 61 Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology (BSMT), 67 Associate of Science in Medical Technology (ASMT) and 24 Diploma in Medical Technology (DMT).

Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar, Surgeon General of Pakistan was the chief guest of the convocation of the morning session. In her speech, Lt Gen Nigar Johar stressed the need to strengthen the research base in medical and allied health sciences in Pakistan.

She felicitated the graduating students and acknowledged the standards of the programmes in different disciplines offered at STMU.

She appreciated that the regulatory bodies accredited all the offered programmes of STMU.

She advised the graduates that dedication, devotion, sincerity, and hard work are the keys to long-term success.

Dr. Amjad Saqib, founder of Akhuwat was the chief guest of the afternoon session. While addressing the ceremony he said that hard work, commitment, and seriousness was key to success.

Dr. Amjad Saqib said that the journey of knowledge never ends, saying that the next step is a moment of action and exploration. "I see leaders in you. Unless there is no love for dreams, interpretation of dreams is not possible", he added.

Prof. Dr. Daud, Founding Vice-Chancellor of Khyber Medical University, Peshawar, and Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum also attended the event as guests of honor.

Dr Manzoor H. Qazi Chancellor STMU, Dr. Samea K. Ahmed Chairperson Tameer-e-Millat Foundation, Members of the Senate, Syndicate, and the Academic Council of the University were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Vice-Chancellor STMU said "the STMU, since the commencement of its journey, is committed to excellence in education, tangible research, training, and cutting-edge services meeting National and international standards".

Dr. Mustafeez Barbar Associate Professor, Shifa College of Pharmaceutical Science received the best university teacher award 2019-20 while Dr. Abida Shaheen got the first runner-up award.