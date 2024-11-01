Shift Public Hospitals To Solar Energy On The Cards: Health Minister
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Friday that the government was planning to shift all public hospitals in the province to solar energy.
Presiding over the 16th syndicate meeting of Rawalpindi Medical University, he highlighted government’s commitment to promoting high-quality research in medical universities and ensuring transparency in financial operations. He highlighted that the Punjab government is dedicated to providing quality education in government medical universities.
At the meeting, officials presented the agenda, which included approval for building upgrades and medical equipment for Holy Family Hospital.
Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital received authorization to make payments to the National Institute of Health, while Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi was permitted to acquire new anesthesia workstations.
The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Zia Ullah Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Sidra Saleem, Deputy Secretary Hammad-ur-Rab, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Muhammad Umar, as well as faculty and syndicate members.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delegation to visit US for Dr. Aafia's release: IHC told1 minute ago
-
MDA launches cleanup operation2 minutes ago
-
AIOU inaugurates first "Literary Society"2 minutes ago
-
Regional Ombudsman directs opening of closes dispensary12 minutes ago
-
Dry weather predicted for Lahore, most districts of Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Basic Health Unit,polio transit and fix point of Skrand12 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates newly-elected PBA chairman12 minutes ago
-
Conference on 'Transforming Public Safety' held at PSCA22 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police rescues stranded tourists amid harsh snowfall22 minutes ago
-
'Green Tractor Scheme' balloting results announced22 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear PTI founder's bail plea on Monday22 minutes ago
-
Muqam extends greetings to GB people on 77th Independence Day22 minutes ago