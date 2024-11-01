Open Menu

Shift Public Hospitals To Solar Energy On The Cards: Health Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Friday that the government was planning to shift all public hospitals in the province to solar energy.

Presiding over the 16th syndicate meeting of Rawalpindi Medical University, he highlighted government’s commitment to promoting high-quality research in medical universities and ensuring transparency in financial operations. He highlighted that the Punjab government is dedicated to providing quality education in government medical universities.

At the meeting, officials presented the agenda, which included approval for building upgrades and medical equipment for Holy Family Hospital.

Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital received authorization to make payments to the National Institute of Health, while Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi was permitted to acquire new anesthesia workstations.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Zia Ullah Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Sidra Saleem, Deputy Secretary Hammad-ur-Rab, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Muhammad Umar, as well as faculty and syndicate members.

