Shifting Big Tax Cases To LTO Part Of Reformation Process: FBR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:58 PM

Shifting big tax cases to LTO part of reformation process: FBR

Member Inland Revenue, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Dr. Mohammad Ashfaq has said that the shifting of big cases to Large Taxpayers' Office (LTO) is part of the reformation process in the FBR

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Member Inland Revenue, Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Dr. Mohammad Ashfaq has said that the shifting of big cases to Large Taxpayers' Office (LTO) is part of the reformation process in the FBR.

Addressing a meeting of the Inland Revenue officers in Tax House Peshawar here Saturday, he said that the responsibilities of the unit incharge has been increased manifold under the new policy. However, he will also be entitled to award for discovery of new cases, identification of theft cases and tax assessment cases.

Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office, FBR Peshawar Sardar Ali Khawaja, Additional Commissioners and tax officers attended the meeting at large.

Chief (Inland Revenue Operation), Ijlal Khattak and Chief Analyst, Nasir Janjua assisted the Member FBR on the occasion.

For this purpose, he said the concerned laws and regulations have been amendment to make them simplified and bring them at par with requirements of the modern era.

The Member FBR Inland Revenue urged upon the officers to utilize their energy with devotion and honesty for promotion of tax culture, recovery of tax and economic stability of the country.

Later, a question-answer session was also held during which the Member FBR Inland Revenue and his team replied the questions of the participants.

