Shifting of dangerous electric wires to safer location in full swing: IESCO CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan on Monday said that shifting of dangerous electric wires to safer location was in full swing and out of total 9921 identified location, 8,649 points have already been secured.

The IESCO has borne expenditures over 1.53 billion on these works, showing customer friendly company, he said in a statement issued here.

He said the IESCO management always prioritized the measures aimed at ensuring the best services to the customers and keeping them safe from electrical accidents. He said the power lines passing near or above the houses were being shifted to safer places on a priority basis.

The IESCO management requested the esteemed customers to avoid constructions under or near electrical installations to protect themselves and their loved ones from electrical accidents as it was a life-threatening as well as illegal practice. FIRs are also being registered against the consumers in the respective police stations in this regard, he said.

For more information, the customers can call the respective complaint office numbers, IESCO Helpline No. 118 or Chief Executive Complaint and Monitoring Cell IESCO Head Office No. 051-9252933-34.