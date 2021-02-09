Shifting of garbage on specific dumping sites urges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Baloch on Tuesday directed the officials of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation to gear up cleanliness work and shift the garbage from different areas of the city to landfill sites on priority basis so as to protect the people from catching fatal diseases.

He said it was necessary to utilise all available resources for making cleanliness works effective, and directed the TMA Sukkur to immediately provide the required equipment and staff so that the shortage of resources should not become a hurdle in cleanliness works.

He said that clear directions have been issued for according priority to cleanliness works in the cite adding that the availability of clean and healthy environment bears immense significance for the protection from several fatal diseases.

And if we keep our homes and surroundings clean and germs-free, the diseases would not spread and thus the people would remain healthy, he added.

The MC specifically directed for ensuring cleanliness inside and outside the educational institutions, saying: "We have to protect our children from dirty and unhealthy environment by way of removing garbage and debris from the streets and the areas on priority basis". He strictly directed for shifting the garbage to the allocated landfill sites only. He also directed the officers concerned to keep the garbage vehicles fully operational.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the municipal staff deployed for cleanliness works and put the garbage on specific dumping sites voluntarily.