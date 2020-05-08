UrduPoint.com
Shifting Of Old Vegetable Market Challenged In Sindh High Court Again

Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:06 PM

Shifting of old vegetable market challenged in Sindh High Court again

The Sindh High Court has put the district administration Hyderabad and the Market Committee on notice in a petition filed by a trader of the old vegetable market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court has put the district administration Hyderabad and the Market Committee on notice in a petition filed by a trader of the old vegetable market.

The petitioner Wali Muhammad maintained that the authorities were violating the SHC's stay order against forcefully closing trade in the old market and shifting the traders to the new vegetable market in Hala Naka area.

He reiterated that the new market on one hand lacked the required facilities and on the other hand issue of multiple allotments had not been settled so far.

He prayed the court through his lawyer that the district administration and the market committee should be barred from taking coercive action against the traders of the old vegetable market.

The SHC ordered Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Faraz Siddiqui and Chairman Market Committee Shahnawaz Rind to submit reply on May 14.

