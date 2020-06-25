Shikarpur administration continues crackdown

The district administration Shikarpir on Thursday continued crackdown against the violators of the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Shikarpir on Thursday continued crackdown against the violators of the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus.

During the crackdown, Juice shops were sealed in Hathi Dar market for serving customers at their shops in violation of the measures imposed by the government.

The officials said that these were repeatedly instructed to follow the SoPs but the owners ignored the orders and continued their businesses as usual.

The officials asked the shopkeepers and customers to follow the SoPs or else action would be taken against them.