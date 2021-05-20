Shikarpur Journalists condemns Israeli terrorism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Shikarpur Union of Journalists (PFUJ) organised a protest outside the press Club on Thursday to condemn the Israeli terrorism and atrocities against Palestinians,They strongly condemed the bombardment on civilian residential compounds and media houses.

Speakers said that they stood in solidarity with not just the innocent Palestinians, but also with the media houses and free press bodies whose offices were destroyed by the Israelis.