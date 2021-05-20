Shikarpur Journalists Condemns Israeli Terrorism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:38 PM
The Shikarpur Union of Journalists (PFUJ) organised a protest outside the press Club on Thursday to condemn the Israeli terrorism and atrocities against Palestinians,They strongly condemed the bombardment on civilian residential compounds and media houses
Speakers said that they stood in solidarity with not just the innocent Palestinians, but also with the media houses and free press bodies whose offices were destroyed by the Israelis.