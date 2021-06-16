Shikarpur Pilice recover four kidnapped victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Shikarpur Police on Wednesday recovered four abducted persons from the Katcha area of Karampur, Shikarpur district when the culprits were trying to shift them to another place.

According to Shikarpur Police, the recovered persons were identified as Naqeebullah, Inayatullah, Manjhi and Abdul Haye Sheikh.

Talking to Media Senior Superintendent of Police Shikarpur, Tanveer Hussain Tunio said a surgical operation to eliminate the dacoits and their hideouts was underway in Katcha areas of Shikarpur.

He claimed that thousands acres forest area has been vacated from the the control of Katcha dacoits.