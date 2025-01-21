Open Menu

Shikarpur Police Arrested Three Dacoits, One Killed In Targeted Operation

Published January 21, 2025

Shikarpur police arrested three dacoits, one killed in targeted operation

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) In a targeted operation against robbers in Rustam and Kot Shaho police stations of Shikarpur district, one robber was killed and three robbers were arrested with injuries on Tuesday.

The Shikarpur police conducted a targeted operation against the dacoits in Rustam and Kot Shaho, in which the dacoit Nadir Mirani was killed while the main operatives of the Jatoi gang, Abdul Haq Badani, during the targeted operation against Ali Murad Badani, Yasin Badani, Murtu Kamalani, Shahzadu Kamalani, there was an exchange of fire in which 3 bandits have been arrested in injured condition, including Sikandar Badani Jatoi, Shabir Badani Jatoi, and Rand Badani Jatoi.

On this occasion Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana Nasir Aftab told they the dead bandit's body has been taken into police custody and shifted to the hospital.

DIG Larkana further said that during the operation, Badani, 15 hideouts of Kamalani and Saad Khanani Jatoi gang and other robbers have been set on fire and destroyed.

He said that the arrested robbers are involved in police encounters, murder, attempted murder, robberies, looting and other serious incidents.

Mirani was wanted and involved in more than 18 serious cases of murder, attempted murder, robberies, robbery and other serious cases. The deceased robber Kamalani, Saad Khanani Jatoi was involved in kidnappings and robberies along with the gang.

