Shikarpur Police Arrested Three Dacoits, One Killed In Targeted Operation
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) In a targeted operation against robbers in Rustam and Kot Shaho police stations of Shikarpur district, one robber was killed and three robbers were arrested with injuries on Tuesday.
The Shikarpur police conducted a targeted operation against the dacoits in Rustam and Kot Shaho, in which the dacoit Nadir Mirani was killed while the main operatives of the Jatoi gang, Abdul Haq Badani, during the targeted operation against Ali Murad Badani, Yasin Badani, Murtu Kamalani, Shahzadu Kamalani, there was an exchange of fire in which 3 bandits have been arrested in injured condition, including Sikandar Badani Jatoi, Shabir Badani Jatoi, and Rand Badani Jatoi.
On this occasion Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana Nasir Aftab told they the dead bandit's body has been taken into police custody and shifted to the hospital.
DIG Larkana further said that during the operation, Badani, 15 hideouts of Kamalani and Saad Khanani Jatoi gang and other robbers have been set on fire and destroyed.
He said that the arrested robbers are involved in police encounters, murder, attempted murder, robberies, looting and other serious incidents.
Mirani was wanted and involved in more than 18 serious cases of murder, attempted murder, robberies, robbery and other serious cases. The deceased robber Kamalani, Saad Khanani Jatoi was involved in kidnappings and robberies along with the gang.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards
Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..
Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah
Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media
“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra
Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation
Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shikarpur police arrested three dacoits, one killed in targeted operation5 minutes ago
-
Police bust bike lifting gang; arrest two5 minutes ago
-
PhD scholar successfully defends dissertation at AUP5 minutes ago
-
Drug traffickers jailed5 minutes ago
-
Naqvi hopes Pakistan US relations will further strengthen under President Donald Trump5 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman visits Mithi Civil Hospital, reviews facilities5 minutes ago
-
Minister hails Pak army’s operations against terrorists in Zhob15 minutes ago
-
Anti encroachment week in Sargodha15 minutes ago
-
ATR flights between Multan-Islamabad suspend due to low passenger: Azam Tarar25 minutes ago
-
Senator Rehman demands immediate CCI session to tackle water crisis, environmental damage25 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan to attend 53rd World Economic Forum event25 minutes ago
-
Law enforcement faces 450 mln losses in violent PTI protests25 minutes ago