SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Shikarpur Police killed an alleged criminal on Wednesday night.

According to local police, a gang of robbers resorted to firing at police when they were caught mugging. The police then retaliated, in which alleged criminal Gada Hussain Abbasi was killed near Shikarpur.

The wife of the deceased told media persons, SHO Darri Police Station picked her husband from their house and killed him in an encounter.