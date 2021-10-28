Shikarpur Police killed most wanted criminal: SSP Shikarpur

The Shikarpur Police killed a wanted criminal in an encounter at Nizam Wahi near Mian Jo Goth on late Wednesday night

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Shikarpur Police killed a wanted criminal in an encounter at Nizam Wahi near Mian Jo Goth on late Wednesday night.

Talking to the media, SSP Shikarpur Tanveer Hussain Tunio told the police on a tip off acted about the presence of the wanted criminal.

Sensing danger, criminals resorted to firing at the police.

In retaliatory firing by police, one criminal was killed, who was later identified as Leemo Chachar. Police recovered a Kalashnikov from him. The Shikarpur Police have killed 20 most wanted criminals in one month and restored the writ of law, SSP Shikarpur said.