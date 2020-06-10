Shikarpur police recover two abducted persons, burn hideout of outlaws: SSP

Shikarpur police in a successful raid conducted on Wednesday against the criminals, have recovered two persons abducted by dacoits a few days back from the areas of Sindh, police official reported

SHIKARPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Shikarpur police in a successful raid conducted on Wednesday against the criminals, have recovered two persons abducted by dacoits a few days back from the areas of Sindh, police official reported.

According to SSP Shikarpur, the police team on a tip off, conducted raid against the outlaws for recovering the abducted persons.

Police after hectic efforts have successfully managed to recover the two persons, besides burning the hideouts of criminals involved in different heinous activities in the area.

The search operation for criminals are continuing till the filling of this report.