Shikarpur Police Safely Rescued 04 Persons From Kacha Area
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Under the Leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana, Nasir Aftab Shikarpur Police Conducted Targeted Operation in Kot Shaho Kacha Area Four (04) Kidnapped Persons Rescued.
During the targeted operation, four kidnapped individuals residents of Isa Tanwari village Irfan Tanwari, Rahab Tanwari, Abdul Qadir Tanwari, and Abdul Wahab Tanwari were safely recovered from the Kot Shaho area.
The rescued victims had been abducted one month ago by unidentified armed suspects from Isa Tanwari village.
DIG Larkana,Nasir Aftab Sahib, praised SSP Shikarpur Shahzaib Chachar and his team for their successful efforts in safely recovering the kidnapped individuals, issuing formal commendations for their exemplary performance.
Recent Stories
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, one injured in Kamoki road mishap6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to H.E. Dr Denis Becirovic6 minutes ago
-
Shikarpur police safely rescued 04 persons from Kacha area6 minutes ago
-
Young man died near Jaranwala road accident6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to AJK PM, governors of Punjab, GB6 minutes ago
-
Karachiites observe festive Eid ul Fitr with fervour6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 remains high alert during Eid festivities16 minutes ago
-
Festivities of Eid continue on second consecutive day36 minutes ago
-
24 injured in Larkana road accident46 minutes ago
-
NDMA to dispatch humanitarian aid for earthquake affectees in Myanmar56 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur urges citizens to join hands against climate change on Eid ul Fitr56 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh56 minutes ago