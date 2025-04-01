Shikarpur police safely rescued 04 persons from Kacha area

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Under the Leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana, Nasir Aftab Shikarpur Police Conducted Targeted Operation in Kot Shaho Kacha Area Four (04) Kidnapped Persons Rescued.

During the targeted operation, four kidnapped individuals residents of Isa Tanwari village Irfan Tanwari, Rahab Tanwari, Abdul Qadir Tanwari, and Abdul Wahab Tanwari were safely recovered from the Kot Shaho area.

The rescued victims had been abducted one month ago by unidentified armed suspects from Isa Tanwari village.

DIG Larkana,Nasir Aftab Sahib, praised SSP Shikarpur Shahzaib Chachar and his team for their successful efforts in safely recovering the kidnapped individuals, issuing formal commendations for their exemplary performance.