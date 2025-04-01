Open Menu

Shikarpur Police Safely Rescued 04 Persons From Kacha Area

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Shikarpur police safely rescued 04 persons from Kacha area

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Under the Leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana, Nasir Aftab Shikarpur Police Conducted Targeted Operation in Kot Shaho Kacha Area Four (04) Kidnapped Persons Rescued.

During the targeted operation, four kidnapped individuals residents of Isa Tanwari village Irfan Tanwari, Rahab Tanwari, Abdul Qadir Tanwari, and Abdul Wahab Tanwari were safely recovered from the Kot Shaho area.

The rescued victims had been abducted one month ago by unidentified armed suspects from Isa Tanwari village.

DIG Larkana,Nasir Aftab Sahib, praised SSP Shikarpur Shahzaib Chachar and his team for their successful efforts in safely recovering the kidnapped individuals, issuing formal commendations for their exemplary performance.

Recent Stories

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

2 hours ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

2 hours ago
 Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

2 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

3 hours ago
 WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanm ..

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

3 hours ago
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

3 hours ago
 Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on d ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

3 hours ago
 UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care pro ..

UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes

4 hours ago
 China launches test satellite for satellite intern ..

China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology

5 hours ago
 Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate ..

Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan