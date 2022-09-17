"Shining and Green Lahore" Campaign continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continued it cleanliness operation under the "Shining and Green Lahore" campaign during the second day.

A spokesperson for the LWMC said here on Saturday that LWMC ensured zero waste in 9 towns of Lahore in a phased manner.

In the first phase of the campaign, the LWMC conducted special cleanliness operation in Data Gang Baksh Town and Gulberg Town.

During the operation, 1160 tonnes of waste were lifted from Gulberg Town and 1177 tonnes of waste from Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and made zero waste.

In addition to, special cleanliness arrangements were also made on the procession routes.

He said, since the campaign launched, 12,535 tonnes of waste had so far been disposed of, followed by clearance of 15 open plots from Gulberg Town, and 14 from Data Ganj Bakhsh Town.

Special cleaning arrangements were also being made around mosques, educational institutions and hospitals.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said the department was ensuring special cleanliness arrangements in connection with shining and green Lahore campaign, adding that all official and staff of LWMC were in field to make the zero waste drive successful.

She urged the public to support the LWMC to maintain the best possible sanitation system in the provincial capital. Instead of dumping garbage in open plots and alleys, citizens should always use the waste bins, she added.

In case of any complaint, citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can usesocial media, she added.