UrduPoint.com

'Shining And Green Lahore' Campaign In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 07:15 PM

'Shining and Green Lahore' campaign in full swing

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is working day and night to make the "Shining and Green Lahore" campaign of Commissioner Lahore in the provincial capital a success

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is working day and night to make the "Shining and Green Lahore" campaign of Commissioner Lahore in the provincial capital a success.

According to a spokesperson here, the phase-wise zero-waste operation is going on in 9 towns under the supervision of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider.

Since the beginning of the campaign, 21,914 tons of waste has been disposed of in an environment-friendly manner.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider said that to maintain the beauty of Lahore and to save the luster of the historic city from tarnishing special cleaning operations are being carried out in the city.

She said that zero-waste operation has been carried out in Samanabad Town and Aziz Bhatti Town, adding that during the special zero-waste operation, 600 tons of waste has been disposed of from Aziz Bhatti Town and 1,500 tons of waste from Samanabad Town while 18 open plots in Samanabad Town and 14 open plots of Aziz Bhatti Town have also been cleared.

Rafia said that special cleaning arrangements were also ensured around mosques, educational institutions, and hospitals. "All resources are being utilized to provide the best sanitation facilities to the citizens", she added.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider said that mechanical washing and sweeping of important roads of the city is also going on.

She issued instructions to ensure the attendance of all workers in the field and requested the public to cooperate fully for the success of the Shining and Green Lahore campaign and avoid throwing garbage in the streets, neighborhoods, or empty plots.

In case of sanitation-related complaints, citizens can contact the LWMC helpline at 1139 or through social media.

Related Topics

Lahore Social Media Company All From Best

Recent Stories

Countering fake news culture prime responsibility ..

Countering fake news culture prime responsibility of youth: Pervaiz Ashraf

2 minutes ago
 PHF announces 32-member camp for Sultan Azlan Shah ..

PHF announces 32-member camp for Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup

2 minutes ago
 Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to Meet Wi ..

Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to Meet With Blinken in New York - Yerev ..

2 minutes ago
 RWMC ensures cleanliness of Metro bus stations

RWMC ensures cleanliness of Metro bus stations

2 minutes ago
 Joint efforts of all stakeholders can eradicate de ..

Joint efforts of all stakeholders can eradicate dengue larva in populated areas: ..

2 minutes ago
 Myanmar's maritime trade records 2.81 bln USD grow ..

Myanmar's maritime trade records 2.81 bln USD growth in five months of FY 2022-2 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.