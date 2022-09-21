'Shining and Green Lahore' drive being made successful

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :In order to make "Shining and Green Lahore" campaign a success, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was continuing to adopt measures as four towns of the city had already been made zero waste.

LWMC spokesperson said here Wednesday that a special cleanliness operation had been started in Allama Iqbal Town and Ravi Town and LWMC staff and machinery were mobilized in the field for clearance of open plots in the towns.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that hardworking staff of LWMC was alert to make the provincial capital clean and litter free, adding that the operation teams were performing their duties with dedication to make all the towns zero waste.

She said that awareness camps and service delivery camps were also being set up to provide the best sanitation facilities to citizens.

She added that the cleaning operation would continue until the successful achievement of zero waste in all the towns.

LWMC CEO Rafia Haider urged the citizens to play their role in maintaining cleanliness.

In case of any complaint, citizens can always dial LWMC helpline-1139 or usesocial media.