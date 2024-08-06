Shining children of police officers get laptops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A ceremony was held at the Police Lines where laptops were distributed to the children of police officers for their academic achievements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A ceremony was held at the Police Lines where laptops were distributed to the children of police officers for their academic achievements.

The chief guest on this occasion was Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan. Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sandhu, SSP Investigation Multan Rana Muhammad Ashraf, CTO Multan Jaleel Imran Khan, SP City Hasan Raza Khakhi, SP Saddar Shamsuddin, SP Cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed, and other officers also attended the ceremony.

Business community members, political and social figures, police officers, and their children were present at the event.

Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, thanked CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, who took this excellent initiative to encourage the officers and personnel.

He stated that the dept was celebrating the hard work and dedication of our children adding that the laptops reflect their achievements and are the fruit of their hard work.

" You have demonstrated your abilities with excellent marks in the exams, and these achievements result from your parents' upbringing and your determination and hard work. You have a new phase ahead of you, and you must continue with the same determination, hard work, and dedication. Keep striving to turn your dreams into reality and brighten your future.

" Addl IG said.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar welcomed the chief guest and all attendees thanked them for their presence.

He stated that today's ceremony was a testament to the hard work and dedication of our officers and personnel.

They have paid special attention to their children's education alongside their work. We aim to create an environment in Multan where everyone can utilize their full potential.

He congratulated all the students and hope they continue to excel in the future with their hard work, determination, and dedication.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu, in his address, said, "Today we have gathered here to celebrate our children's academic achievements, and this moment is a great source of pride for us.

Our children have performed excellently in the exams, and these successes result from parents' hard work, sacrifices, and attention.

President Anjuman Tajran Khawaja Muhammad Shafiq said that education was the foundation of any nation's development, and today we are here to celebrate our children's achievements. These laptops symbolize their hard work, determination, and success.

At the end of the ceremony, laptops were distributed among the students.