'Shining & Green Lahore' activity to start from railway station tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Under the banner of 'Shining & Green Lahore', the activity will be started from Railway station to Garhi Shahu area from tomorrow (Wednesday).

Commissioner Amir Jan said this while chairing a meeting to review the 'Shining & Green Lahore' activity plan here on Tuesday. DC Lahore, DG PHA, AC, ACG, ADCG Lahore and ACs were present in the meeting.

Amir Jan said that under the programme, cleanliness and patch-work of roads, repairing of street lights and removal of unnecessary hanging wires will be completed.

He said that cleanliness and beautification of a selected area of the city would be started on every Wednesday in a phased manners. He said that the activity up to three days would be continued to ensure targets of cleanliness and beautification.

Amir Jan said that all the department concerned would be working with joint coordination for the betterment of the city, adding that 200 workers in 8 teams comprising 25 workers of each team would be executing the activity.