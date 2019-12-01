UrduPoint.com
Shinwari Advised Yasir Shah To Show Batting Prowess In Australia

Sun 01st December 2019 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Fast bowler Usman Shinwari on Sunday said that he had advised to his friend and legspinner Yasir Shah to display his batting prowess in Australia when both faced each other in a domestic match before the Test series Down Under.

Yasir, batting at number eight, smashed 113 off 213 deliveries in Adelaide on Sunday to help Pakistan post a half decent total of 302 after they were reeling on 89-6 at one stage, a private news channel reported.

Shinwari, a good friend of Yasir, said that before the spin ace's departure for Australia, he had advised and challenged him to stay on wicket for longer during the Test series.

"It happened during one of our Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches against Balochistan in Quetta," recalled Shinwari, who plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhua in domestic circuit.

"Yasir was aiming to play a longer innings when I went to him and said that 'I will accept you as a batsman only when you will be able to stay at the crease in Australia, where you will face bowlers at speed of 150.

I am happy that today he has done it," he said.

Usman, who had played some useful knocks as a tail-ender, said that runs scored by tail are always important for the team.

Talking about Pakistan team's bowling performance in the Test series against Australia, Usman said that the bowlers did not bowl in the right areas that is why they could not get success.

The 25-year-old fast bowler further said that domestic cricket is a "learning institute" for players where they can learn all aspects of the game.

Shinwari also said that he is willing to play all three formats for Pakistan. "I am always ready for all types of cricket. I am playing cricket regularly which shows that I am ready for Test cricket as well," he said.

