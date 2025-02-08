Shinwari Football Club Clinches KCCL District Football Tournament Title
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 07:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Shinwari Football Club on Saturday emerged victorious in the Kohat First KCCL District Football Tournament by defeating Moderate Football Club Gandiali with a score of 3-2 in a thrilling finale, played here Saturday. The exciting match was witnessed by esteemed guests, including Member National Assembly Shahryar Khan Afridi and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Karam Chitrali.
The District Football Association (DFA) President Zia Afridi and his team deserve credit for organizing a successful tournament, providing a platform for young footballers to showcase their skills.
During the ceremony, the players were encouraged and congratulated on their performances.
The tournament concluded with a ceremony where trophies and medals were distributed among the successful players, recognizing their hard work and achievements.
Addressing on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Kohat emphasized the importance of supporting young players, stating that they are a valuable asset to the community. He stressed upon the need to provide them with sports facilities to help them grow and develop their talents.
