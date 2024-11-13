Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Eight ships, Navios Tempo, Conti-Courage, MSC Luisa, Kanoa, Hafnia Atlantic, Nave, Estella, Porto Kioni and Falmouth Bay scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil, Gas oil and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Electric Port Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.
Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Positano, Bentley-I and Amir Gas carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
Thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Counti-Courage, Navios Tempo and Ellirea are left the port on today morning, while three more ships, MSC Luisa, Green Genie and Navios Sun are expected to sail on Wednesday.
Cargo volume of 192,671 tonnes, comprising 145,030 tonnes imports cargo and 47,641 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,953 Containers (3,594 TEUs Imports& 2,359 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, White Fin, Amir Gas, Crimson Delight and MSC Positano & three more ships, Maersk Cairo, Mol Presence and CMA CGM Pelleas are scheduled to load/offload Rice, LPG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, SSGC, MW-4 and QICT respectively on Wednesday. Meanwhile four more container ships, GFS Ruby, SSL Godavari, Wan Hai-316 and Tolten are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.
APP/as/
