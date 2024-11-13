Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Eight ships, Navios Tempo, Conti-Courage, MSC Luisa, Kanoa, Hafnia Atlantic, Nave, Estella, Porto Kioni and Falmouth Bay scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil, Gas oil and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Electric Port Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Positano, Bentley-I and Amir Gas carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

Thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Counti-Courage, Navios Tempo and Ellirea are left the port on today morning, while three more ships, MSC Luisa, Green Genie and Navios Sun are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 192,671 tonnes, comprising 145,030 tonnes imports cargo and 47,641 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,953 Containers (3,594 TEUs Imports& 2,359 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, White Fin, Amir Gas, Crimson Delight and MSC Positano & three more ships, Maersk Cairo, Mol Presence and CMA CGM Pelleas are scheduled to load/offload Rice, LPG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, SSGC, MW-4 and QICT respectively on Wednesday. Meanwhile four more container ships, GFS Ruby, SSL Godavari, Wan Hai-316 and Tolten are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.

APP/as/

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil Tolten Cairo Falmouth Porto Anchorage Gas Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

1 hour ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

2 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

2 hours ago
 Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

2 hours ago
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

3 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

3 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

3 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

4 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan