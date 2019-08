Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said that new shipping policy will be announced next week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said that new shipping policy will be announced next week.

"Shipping policy has been approved by Cabinet and he will announce it at a press conference next week," he said during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.