Shiraz Asif got 1st position in Olympic Council Asia Seminar, Quiz Competition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Young talented Shiraz Asif of the Softball Federation of Pakistan on Friday got first position in the quiz competition of the seminar on the 'importance of mental health in sports competitions' organized under the auspices of the Olympic Council of Asia and the Pakistan Olympic Association Athletes Commission.

In the quiz competition on the first day of the seminar, Shiraz Asif won the first position by getting 66.67 points in one minute and 34 seconds.

Haroon Sarwar Butt of the Pakistan Karate Federation secured second place by scoring 50 points in two minutes and 17 seconds while Badminton Federation's Ali Nawab secured the third position with a time of two minutes and 25 seconds scoring 50.00 points.

More than 60 players and officials from more than 30 federations participated.

It should be noted that the athletes of the Softball Federation of Pakistan have won the top position for the third year in a row.

At the end of the seminar, the President of the Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. General (retd) Syed Arif Hassan, International Hockey Federation President Tayyab Ikram, Vice Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University Dr. Bushra Mirza and Secretary General POA Muhammad Khalid Mehmood gave shields and other prizes to the players who won positions and put up a remarkable performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Arif Hassan said, the quiz competitions are aimed to make the players mentally stronger. It was a pleasure to see that the players know their game along with their skills in the field of sports.

Meanwhile, Softball Federation Haider Lehri, Secretary General Asif Azeem and Chairman POA Athlete Commission Muhammad Inam Butt congratulated all the position holders and hoped that they would continue with remarkable performance in future competitions as well.