Shireen Arshad elected president WCCB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Shireen Arshad has been elected as president, Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur (WCCB).

The elections for the new body of Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur were held at the chamber premises.

According to the results announced by the elections committee, Shireen Arshad had been elected against the office of president WCCB.

Naheed Masood has been elected as senior vice president and Fauzia Danial as vice president.

Ms Nighat has been elected as Member, Executive Committee WCCB.

Meanwhile, Dr. Amjad Saqib, the chief of "Akhuwat" visited Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur and held meetings with the new office-bearers of WCCB and the women beneficiaries of Akhuwat.

He assured the new body of WCCB that Akhuwat would continue its services for making life standard of poor women better by extending financial assistance to them to start their own business.