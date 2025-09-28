Open Menu

Shireen Jinnah Colony Bus Terminal Should Be Modernized: Bus Owners

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Secretary General of Karachi Bus Owners Association and member of Karachi Transport Ittehad, Khayal Muhammad, has suggested to the Sindh Transport Minister and Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab to convert the Shireen Jinnah Colony Clifton Bus Terminal into a modern bus terminal.

In a statement, he said in 1996, the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) had allocated 19 bus terminals across the city, out of which 18 have been encroached upon, leaving this as the only one in existence. Unfortunately, the terminal has now become a haven for drug addicts and criminal elements, with encroachments including hotels, water tankers, snooker clubs, poultry sheds, body-makers, and others.

