Shireen Mazari apologizes over Firdous Ashiq Awan statement

PTI leader and minister for human rights Dr Shireen Mazari has apologized over controversial statement given by Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special assistant to Prime Minister on information

Shireen Mazari said she regrets over the shock and inconvenience caused by the satirical tone of the statement.

She tweeted "On a social-networking site Twitter, the minister said that SAPM's remarks on the earthquake were insensitive, absolutely inappropriate and most certainly had nothing to do with government viewpoint.Human suffering can never be made light of, she added.Mazari said, "Since Govt means collective responsibility, I apologize for the shock and hurt felt by the SAPM's insensitive and inappropriate remarks on the earthquake and her jocular tone on an issue of human suffering.