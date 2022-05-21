UrduPoint.com

Shireen Mazari Arrested In Land Encroachment Case

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Shireen Mazari arrested in land encroachment case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Department Punjab, Islamabad Police said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Department Punjab, Islamabad Police said on Saturday.

A team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment and Dera Ghazi Khan Police took her into custody in a joint operation in the Federal Capital, the police added.

According to a police source, Shireen Mazari, former federal minister for human rights was arrested in the case related to a property dispute in Rajanpur.

She is accused of encroaching upon a piece of state land. The Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur lodged a complaint against her on March 11 and on his request the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab registered the first information report against her under its Rules 2014.

On its official Twitter handle, the Islamabad Police said, "Dr Shireen Mazari was arrested by female police officers as per the law on the request of the Anti-Corruption Department. news of any mishandling is baseless."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Punjab Twitter Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur March

Recent Stories

Australia's Labor Set to Wrestle Victory From Morr ..

Australia's Labor Set to Wrestle Victory From Morrison in Parliamentary Polls

1 minute ago
 Australia's new leader overcame crash, party coup ..

Australia's new leader overcame crash, party coup rumblings

1 minute ago
 Police launches crackdown against motorists using ..

Police launches crackdown against motorists using LEDs, high beam lights

4 minutes ago
 ACS south for crackdown against profiteers, hoarde ..

ACS south for crackdown against profiteers, hoarders

4 minutes ago
 Australia's voters end decade of conservative rule ..

Australia's voters end decade of conservative rule

4 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan urges Swedish PM to end support t ..

Turkey's Erdogan urges Swedish PM to end support to 'terror' groups: presidency

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.