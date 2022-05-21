Shireen Mazari arrested in land encroachment case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Department Punjab, Islamabad Police said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Department Punjab, Islamabad Police said on Saturday.

A team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment and Dera Ghazi Khan Police took her into custody in a joint operation in the Federal Capital, the police added.

According to a police source, Shireen Mazari, former federal minister for human rights was arrested in the case related to a property dispute in Rajanpur.

She is accused of encroaching upon a piece of state land. The Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur lodged a complaint against her on March 11 and on his request the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab registered the first information report against her under its Rules 2014.

On its official Twitter handle, the Islamabad Police said, "Dr Shireen Mazari was arrested by female police officers as per the law on the request of the Anti-Corruption Department. news of any mishandling is baseless."