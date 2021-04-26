Shireen Mazari asks people to strictly follow Covid SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday stressed the public to follow the government new directions regarding Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday stressed the public to follow the government new directions regarding Covid-19.

In her Tweet, she said "If we want to avoid a runaway spiral of the latest Covid 19 wave then we have to take responsibility to protect ourselves and others by following SOPs - especially wearing masks".