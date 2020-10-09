Shireen Mazari burst into tears to hear multiple diseases of Nawaz Sharif in cabinet meeting, says Imran Khan

(@fidahassanain)

PM focuses Nawaz Sharif and his assets abroad in his speech to the lawyers, touches the sufferings of poor people, warns oppositions of strict actions if they violated the law and announces health cards for the lawyers at All Pakistan Insaaf Lawyers Forum in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan Shireen Mazari burst into tears when the Federal cabinet was told that Nawaz Sharif was suffering from multiple diseases.

Imran Khan said they were holding long cabinet meetings to discuss political and economic situation of the country at the time when the reports were coming up that Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill.

“Shireen Mazari just burst into tears when it was told that Nawaz Sharif was suffering from multiple diseases,” said Imran Khan while commenting on the health of former prime minister who was currently living in London.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was addressing Insaaf Lawyers Forum in Islamabad on Friday.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, looted the public money, his sons made huge properties abroad and fled abroad.

“He has no comparison with Khomeini, the Iranian leader, because Khomeini did not have assets outside Iran and these [Sharifs] have stolen public money and have lots of assets outside Pakistan,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stated: “He [Khomeini] never used helicopters to fetch “Nehari”,”

In his long speech to the lawyers’ convention, Imran Khan discussed Nawaz Sharif, his sons and their property in and outside the country.

He also said that the country was going up as the cement export and sale of motorcycles increased last month.

"Opposition is just blaming us but the reality is not that," he added.

However, he did not mention inflation, the projects, especially the homes he had promised with the public and jobs for the youths in his speech to the lawyers.

At the end, the PM warned the oppositions that strict actions would be taken against them if they violated the law.

“I warn you that I will put you [opponents] into jails—not VIP jails—but the jails where the common citizens go,” he warned the opposition.

He also announced health cards and residence for the lawyers community and urged the lawyers to enter into politics.