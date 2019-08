Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M. Mazari Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M. Mazari Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office.

During the meeting, the human rights minister briefed the prime minister about the matters pertaining to her ministry, a PM Office statement said.